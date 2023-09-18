Beautiful home conveniently located in Forest.. Three-sided wrap-around porch, stone fireplace, granite countertops, under cabinet LED lighting, French doors, fruit bearing trees, wooded lot, storage sheds, and inground basketball hoop are just a few of the many highlights of this home. Beautiful pine floors throughout the home, main level and upstairs, including all 5 bedrooms plus main level office/room. Master bedroom has a private balcony and private bath.Recently finished basement offers another family living area, gaming room, full bath, and bonus room, currently decorated as a bedroom. French drain system updated with backup pump and batteries (2023), HVAC unit (2022), driveway sealed (2023), and back deck recently sanded, painted, and resealed (2023)Grand Sequoia Roof