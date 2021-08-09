5 Bedroom Home in Forest - $479,900

Exceptional 5 BR Home in Forest with In-ground Swimming Pool on 3 ACRES. Welcome to the best value in the Forest area! Boasting an ultra-convenient location, this home is quietly situated on a private road with no thru traffic, in the heart of one of Forest's most sought after areas. This home's 3 acres are level and usable. The in-ground pool is sparkling, and along with it's spacious patio, and adjoining fire pit area, provides the perfect venue for relaxing and hanging out year-round. With over 3,500 sq ft, this home was designed with a rocking chair front porch, welcoming foyer and open living areas, private home office, formal dining room with elegant recess lighting. Kitchen provides and abundance of cabinetry and counter space, and thoughtfully opens up to the main level family room area with gas fireplace, and high ceilings. Attached 2-Car GARAGE has been converted to studio w/ bathroom. Spacious main level master bedroom with fabulous jacuzzi tub. Don't miss this one!