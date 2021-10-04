 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Forest - $489,000

5 Bedroom Home in Forest - $489,000

5 Bedroom Home in Forest - $489,000

Come see this beautiful 2-story Ivy Hill brick home, full of character and loaded with updates. As you pull into the driveway you'll notice the near acre freshly landscaped property, new roof and gutters (2020), and two brand new front doors. Step inside to wood floors, freshly painted interior & brand new carpet. The first floor also boasts a renovated kitchen with brand new LVP floors, counters, lights, appliances, hardware and professionally painted cabinets. Step into the best room of the house, the massive great room with vaulted ceilings, wood beams, fireplace, and custom built in cabinets. Head upstairs to the master that holds a large walk in closet, grand ceiling, and a master bath with double vanity and soaker tub. Lastly, don't forget the full basement with a den, full bath, bedroom, and 2 car garage. Other updates include a new heat pump, ten new windows, two new garage doors, brand new trex deck, lights, and many more. Don't miss on your chance to see this today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vaccine mandates: Are they legal?
National News

Vaccine mandates: Are they legal?

  • Updated

As large amounts of people remain unvaccinated, President Biden has decided enough is enough. The vaccine mandates could be a tipping point for the United States to receive enough vaccinations to bring COVID-19 under better control. Renowned law professor Lawrence Gostin, gives his knowledge if the mandate will stand in a court of law. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert