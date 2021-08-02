 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Forest - $489,900

Beautiful brick Colonial, sought-after Lake Vista, privacy woods, AND, your very own waterfall. MUST SEE 3-D TOUR! Welcome home just in time to enjoy the pool, lakes, tennis, and more. You'll love the floor plan of this 5-BR, 5-BA home, 4 fireplaces, 4 finished floors, 3-car garage spaces. Colonial architecture meets old world charm as you step onto the half-moon shaped tiered steps and enter through the massive wooden entry door. Prepared to be amazed at the lovely pine wood floors, medallion embellishment in the foyer, such a welcoming area for guests. Entertaining will be delightful in the huge living room with fireplace open to the dining area with columns. Spacious kitchen with granite, plenty of cabinets, large pantry, stainless appliances, ideal for meal prep. Take the party outside, expansive deck, covered patio, or enjoy a garden party on the lawn. Two master suites, bedroom on terrace level (no steps), several rec/family room areas, ideal for multi-generational living. WOW!

