5 Bedroom Home in Forest - $499,900

NEW PRICE! OPEN HOUSE Sunday 8/8 3-5 Large brick colonial in upscale Ivy Hill. 18 room, 5 or 6 bedroom 4 full bath house on the 15th tee of the Ivy Hill Golf Course and Country Club. Dramatic 2 story entry/front porch to foyer. Updated kitchen w/plentiful cabinets, crown molding, granite countertops, and stainless appliances. Traditional home with remarkably good flow. Family room/den off kitchen w/pocket doors. Formal living and dining Rooms. Full guest bath. Also, library or large office on main level. 4 total masonry wood burning fireplaces in living room, family room, master bedroom and in finished basement. Hardwood floors throughout house, basement w/ceramic tile. 4 large bedrooms upstairs + office/baby room. Large ensuite master w/his and her closets. Hall bathroom, double sink. Large basement w/bedroom full bath and flex space. Lots of storage in plentiful closets, attic, basement and 2 car detached garage. Garden shed and parklike grounds. Beautiful views.