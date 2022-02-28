5 Bedroom Home in Forest - $520,000

Featuring 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, multiple living areas and a completely finished basement, 1310 Ashburn Dr does not lack space! The main level offers spacious kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a large island, & adjoining breakfast nook. Through the arched entryway, enter the living room with fireplace & access to the back deck overlooking the large, flat backyard. Concluding the main level, find a den, formal dining room, & half bath. Upstairs, enjoy brand new carpet in 3 bedrooms, which includes a potential nursery/office connected to the master suite. Master suite is complete with tray ceilings, walk-in closet, & full bath with whirlpool tub. Find the last bedroom at the end of the hall with three closets & enough space to be a second master. A full finished basement, with additional living areas, 2nd fireplace, 2nd laundry, & heated floor in full bath, tons of potential for an apartment! Tucked in a cul-de-sac, this home has all you need!