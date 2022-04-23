 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Forest - $529,900

Custom built two story home in Autumn Run with 5 beds, 3.5 baths sitting on a level lot. A two story foyer welcomes you into this immaculate home complete with hardwoods throughout the main. A formal living room with French glass doors, a formal dining room, beautiful kitchen w/ marble countertops, SS appliances (a new gas range) opening up to the family room & breakfast area. Master bedroom has tray ceilings, a huge ensuite w/ sitting tub, dual vanity, shower & WIC. 3 more bedrooms, full bath & laundry room complete the second floor. Basement is recently finished with a den wired for surround sound open to a wet bar area w/ gas FP, a bedroom and a full bathroom. A few upgrades include tankless hot water heater, smart thermostats, underground dog fence.

