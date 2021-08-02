Welcome home to this show stopper with Mountain Views Galore! No attention to detail was spared on this All Brick Gorgeous home on 1.59 acres in sought after Terrace View. Beauty abounds the moment you set foot on the long concrete driveway w/3 bay garage. Walk down the side walk and plan to be awed by the breathtaking view from the full front porch. Step in the front door to a huge open foyer and stunning staircase. Inside you will find HW floors, crown molding/chair rail throughout, ceramic tile in baths and laundry, Dual Staircases, huge deck both covered and non-covered. In the enormous kitchen you will find expansive solid wood cherry cabinets,granite counters, stainless app, walk-in pantry,14x10 eating area w/bay window. Upstairs you will find a huge master w/ en-suite and walk-in closet, attic,4 additional large bedrooms, lg. laundry, tons of closets, unfinished basement w/ patio leading to large backyard(perfect for a pool),or to work on your short game. Bring an offer!!
5 Bedroom Home in Forest - $569,900
