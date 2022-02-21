5 Bedroom Home in Forest - $575,000

Beautiful waterfront living in Forest Lakes/Bedford County! Want to wake up, sit on your expansive deck, drink morning coffee and feel like you are miles away from the city? But jump in your car and be in town in a few minutes? THIS IS YOUR PLACE. This lakefront 5 BD (plus bonus room) property has so many updates we can't fit them in 1000 characters. The renovated kitchen boasts single slab quartz countertops. Newly installed open pane thermal french doors make the main level lake view extraordinary. Most of the interior rooms have fresh paint. All bedrooms plus the lower level have new carpeting. New 2.5 inch cordless window blinds are throughout. In the past 3 years, a new Chamberlain garage door opener was installed, an 80 gallon hot water tank was added and a 50 year roof was installed. The exterior entrance from an expansive patio leads to the lower level that could easily be converted into a mother in law suite or multigenerational living.