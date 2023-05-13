Located in beautiful Somerset Meadows this 5 bedroom, 4 bath home is perfect for the growing family! Made for entertaining, this open floor plan allows plenty of space for friends and family! The large family room with stone and granite fireplace opens out to the screened in porch and deck! Enter the kitchen to find sleek white cabinetry, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, large island and plenty of storage! The lengthy dining area is perfect for large groups! Upstairs you'll find 4 bedrooms, hall bath and laundry! The large master bedroom with ensuite master bath is the perfect oasis! Jetted tub with views of the back yard and walk in tile shower with bench! The large finished basement is the perfect man cave! With a living room, game room, bedroom, full bath and a kitchenette complete with granite tops and full sized refrigerator this will suit all your needs! Call today to take a look!