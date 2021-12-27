Stunning 2-story brick Colonial ON THE LAKE, 1.66 acre cul-de-sac lot in beautiful Gilfield with in-ground pool, paver patio, custom gas firepit, screened porch, expansive patio, newly refurbished grilling/dining deck ... perfect spot for enjoying incredible sunsets over the lake, 3-car garage. MUST SEE 3-D TOUR and FLOOR PLAN! Prepare to be AMAZED at all this property has to offer with formal dining, living room/office, fabulous floor plan with main level bedroom, full bath. Lovely and functional kitchen with granite open to the den with fireplace, hidden staircase. Second level boasts huge master, pampering bath, walk-in closet. Multiple bedroom spaces on second level, one used as play room with full bath (could be private suite). Terrace level features family room/rec room area, theatre area, home gym, full bath (could serve as private in-law suite). The patio and hot tub are steps away to beckon guests outside to lounge by the pool, or enjoy the play set and huge yard! WOW!
5 Bedroom Home in Forest - $629,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Lynchburg man was charged with murder and other offenses after police discovered a dead woman who had been missing for more than two weeks.
A Moneta woman died after a single-vehicle crash Monday in Bedford County, police said.
The latest coronavirus surge has caused cases to rise so rapidly in Virginia that the line depicting the state's single-day increase of 8,756 infections on Christmas Eve was nearly vertical.
Fifteen years after starting her first EMT classes, Capt. Candace Brown of the Lynchburg Fire Department has received this year's prestigious, competitive Governor’s Award for Outstanding Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Prehospital Provider in the Commonwealth of Virginia.
The box found inside the Robert E. Lee pedestal is a time capsule. But it's not what they were looking for.
Masonry workers did indeed find a time capsule in the Lee pedestal. But officials discovered Wednesday that it's not the time capsule they were looking for.
The risk of carbon monoxide poisoning in your home skyrockets during the winter months. Learn how you can protect your family from this invisible threat.
Hardie said she intends to continue coaching and teaching younger volleyball players via area clinics or the Heart of Virginia travel program.
Prep Notebook: Brookville, LCA standouts highlight Class 3 all-state teams; Glass' Wood gets first-team nod in Class 4, and more
Brookville's Tayshaun Butler and Liberty Christian's Dillon Stowers each received first-team accolades in Class 3.
The nonprofit urban farm Lynchburg Grows is offering holiday boxes for the first time this year.
Our latest batch of public records: property transfers for Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, plus building permits for Bedford County.