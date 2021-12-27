5 Bedroom Home in Forest - $629,900

Stunning 2-story brick Colonial ON THE LAKE, 1.66 acre cul-de-sac lot in beautiful Gilfield with in-ground pool, paver patio, custom gas firepit, screened porch, expansive patio, newly refurbished grilling/dining deck ... perfect spot for enjoying incredible sunsets over the lake, 3-car garage. MUST SEE 3-D TOUR and FLOOR PLAN! Prepare to be AMAZED at all this property has to offer with formal dining, living room/office, fabulous floor plan with main level bedroom, full bath. Lovely and functional kitchen with granite open to the den with fireplace, hidden staircase. Second level boasts huge master, pampering bath, walk-in closet. Multiple bedroom spaces on second level, one used as play room with full bath (could be private suite). Terrace level features family room/rec room area, theatre area, home gym, full bath (could serve as private in-law suite). The patio and hot tub are steps away to beckon guests outside to lounge by the pool, or enjoy the play set and huge yard! WOW!