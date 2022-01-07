Stunning home in Lake Manor, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, 3-car garage, lovely lot backing to open land, main level living at it's finest. Prepare to be impressed! Check out 3-D TOUR and FLOOR PLAN. You'll fall in love with this home, beautifully landscaped, and the interior is breathtaking. Step inside to a soaring foyer, office/living room with French doors, closet (could be 6th bedroom). Dazzling gourmet kitchen with so much space, fine cabinetry, marble counters, gas cook-top, stainless appliances, bar seating area, large island, breakfast area overlooking back yard. Kitchen is open to the huge great room with beautiful fireplace flanked by built-ins, window seats, access to covered porch. Pampering main level master suite boasting private covered patio his/hers closets, tiled shower, tub, such a luxurious retreat. Second level boasts multiple private bedroom spaces, fun play room, two more full baths. Exquisite lighting throughout, coffered ceilings, so many unique features. WOW!
5 Bedroom Home in Forest - $639,900
