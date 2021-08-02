 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Forest - $649,900

5 Bedroom Home in Forest - $649,900

5 Bedroom Home in Forest - $649,900

Stunning brick home in Gilfield with main level master, 2.81 acres backing to trees. MUST SEE 3-D VIRTUAL TOUR and FLOOR PLAN! Ideal for entertaining as you welcome guests into the soaring entry foyer flanked by lovely office/living room, formal dining room, and main level den with fireplace, perfect for relaxing. Enjoy meal prep in the expansive kitchen with huge island, walk-in pantry, large breakfast area, or grilling on the deck, coffee on the covered porch. Wonderful master with sitting area, pampering bath, expansive double vanity, W/I closet, tiled shower, tub. Second level boasts private bedrooms, full baths, ideal for guests. Terrace level is FUN boasting huge billiards area, family room with fireplace, wet bar, and bedroom with full bath, expansive patio overlooking the lush back yard. Home could offer multi-generational living. Lots of storage space on terrace level. Lots of new paint, lush landscaping, manicured yard, prepare to fall in LOVE with this home!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pet of the week: Michael
Lifestyles

Pet of the week: Michael

I’m telling ya straight, I’m innocent! I haven’t done nothing wrong and still somehow, I’ve done landed in the clinker. My name is Michael, A.…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert