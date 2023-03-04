Incredible Main Level Living Custom Home in Farmington! 833 Leander Dr. has so much to offer with 5 Bedrooms, 4.5 Baths, & 4,000+ sq. feet of beautifully finished living space. Intelligent open floor plan with spacious, well lit rooms, main level laundry & convenient drop zone. Quality craftsmanship everywhere you look! Incredible main level featuring hardwood floors, large living area with stone fireplace, huge kitchen with granite counters, up to ceiling cabinets, & stainless appliances plus pantry, sunroom, office, & primary en suite with luxurious tiled bath & access to private screened porch with decorative wood ceiling & skylight! Wow! Upstairs you'll find 3 generous bedrooms & 2 full baths. Don't miss the walk-in attic access through the bedroom closet! Terrace level offers a huge den with a wall of windows to let the light stream in, a 5th bedroom and 4th full bath. You'll love the stone paver patio with a 2019 8-person hot tub overlooking the manicured backyard! Call today!