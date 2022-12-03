 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Forest - $650,000

5 Bedroom Home in Forest - $650,000

STUNNING ~ this home is gorgeous, like new and the lake views are spectacular. You won't believe the sunsets! Enjoy relaxing on the front porch, and grilling on the rear covered porch. Step inside to elegance with beautiful entry foyer, formal dining, and spectacular kitchen open to the great room with stone fireplace. Dream kitchen with gas range, lots of cabinets, massive seating island, stainless appliances, walk-in pantry, open to sunny breakfast nook. Main level master/primary en-suite will be the perfect retreat after a long day. Pampering master bath with double vanity, tile shower, tub, walk-in closet. Main level laundry, half bath, 2-car garage for ease of bringing in groceries. Second level boasts multiple bedroom spaces, featuring large bedrooms, one with play area and huge walk-in closet. Another space offers two separate play areas within the room, very unique. You'll love the second level private bedroom suite with sleeping nook,ideal for overnight guests. WOW!

People are also reading…

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert