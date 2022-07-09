This impeccable custom home, built by Phoenix Custom Homes and located in the Farmington community, will not disappoint. Your main level includes primary BR with ensuite which opens to your beautiful screened-in back deck equipped with TV hookup, stunning kitchen with granite, stainless steel appliances, large pantry, separate laundry room, gorgeous living room with stone fireplace and sunroom which also opens to your back deck. Upstairs you'll find three impressive bedrooms, one containing your second ensuite, and another full bathroom. Don't miss the attic walk-in entrance thru the 3rd BR closet. The area is massive! Downstairs consists of your spectacular rec room with stone fireplace, full bathroom, and additional bedroom. Walk out back to admire your professionally landscaped backyard as you enjoy a relaxing evening in your like new 8-person hot tub (purchased 2019). Don't delay, schedule your private showing TODAY! Check out this video: https://youtu.be/AF953asH58I
5 Bedroom Home in Forest - $679,900
