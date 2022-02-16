LAKEFRONT ranch with over 5400 finished sq ft and breathtaking views. 5 bedrooms, main level office with built in shelves, main level mud room and laundry, formal dining area, eat in kitchen, 2 car garage, year round sunroom overlooking 369 feet of lake frontage on 1.375 acre lot. Windows and light galore, cathedral ceilings. Skylight. Very open floor plan. Lower level has bar/kitchenette area and 3 bedrooms, great room with fireplace and huge unfinished area for storage. 4 heatpumps and converts to gas when temperatures are below 35 degrees. Drivit siding. concrete (heated) driveway, central vacuum, propane generator, underground propane tank. Handicapped Accessible. New lighting and fans, new main level fireplace and logs, white kitchen with granite, new awnings, new hardwood flooring in upstairs bedroom. This is excellent for large family or for entertaining. Neighborhood pool, pickleball, tennis, walking trails and lake for paddle boating, kayaking, fishing
5 Bedroom Home in Forest - $699,900
