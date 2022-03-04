 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Forest - $739,900

5 Bedroom Home in Forest - $739,900

Beautiful custom-built home in Somerset Meadows. Open main level floor plan, great for entertaining. Custom kitchen, granite, wall oven/microwave, dishwasher, electric cooktop, water filler, tile backsplash. Crown molding, chair rail, wainscoting in dining area. Three gas fireplaces, grilling patio. Master bath with tile shower and jetted tub. Lower level features a wet bar area with wine chiller & dishwasher. Game room & theatre room! Oversized patio for entertaining on lower level. Beautiful, like new home. 4 Bedroom Septic. You don't want to miss out!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert