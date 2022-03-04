5 Bedroom Home in Forest - $739,900

Beautiful custom-built home in Somerset Meadows. Open main level floor plan, great for entertaining. Custom kitchen, granite, wall oven/microwave, dishwasher, electric cooktop, water filler, tile backsplash. Crown molding, chair rail, wainscoting in dining area. Three gas fireplaces, grilling patio. Master bath with tile shower and jetted tub. Lower level features a wet bar area with wine chiller & dishwasher. Game room & theatre room! Oversized patio for entertaining on lower level. Beautiful, like new home. 4 Bedroom Septic. You don't want to miss out!