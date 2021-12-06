Lovingly maintained by a single owner, this stunning all brick/stone home offers 4,500 square feet of living space. 5 bedrooms and 4 baths, including a basement apartment with full 2nd kitchen, 2nd master suite, and easy access to the new and beautifully landscaped in-ground pool. Solar panels discretely installed on the back roof keep costs to a mere $17 per month for electricity!! Full backyard privacy fencing keeps pets and kids safe playing while playing. The dining room just off the entry flows seamlessly into the cozy great room with stone fireplace, beautiful kitchen with huge work island and breakfast nook. Two main level bedrooms and bathrooms, including the main level owner's suite. Each level of the home has washer/dryer hookups for added convenience. The second floor features two additional bedrooms and a shared bath with oversized bonus space offering endless potential. Located in Somerset Meadows just off Route 460, this home offers convenience with all the extras!
5 Bedroom Home in Forest - $740,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
DJ Best lay in a hospital bed and listened as a doctor told him jarring news: The only way we can help is to place you on a ventilator.
Virginia State Police identified human remains found in early October in the town of Amherst as Helena S. Poe, 44, of Amherst.
The Lynchburg Regional Airport is seeing a successful recovery this year from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and is working clos…
Lynchburg police have charged a man with robbery and malicious wounding in connection to a shooting early Monday morning.
The selections for all 41 bowls will be finalized four days from now during college football’s version of Selection Sunday. There have been so…
BEDFORD — The Virginia National Guard’s Lynchburg-based 1st Battalion, 116th Infantry Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team was deploye…
Pints O’ Plenty, a beer shop, will close on Christmas Eve but will be reincarnated into Apocalypse Cidery and Winery, which will open in the spring.
Three people were arrested in connection with a shooting last month at the Walmart on Wards Road, police said Thursday.
- Updated
Just like it has all season, LCA put on a clinic against visiting Abingdon. Smothering defense. A humming offensive machine. Speed and more speed.
- Updated
Jonathan Pennix possesses blazing speed and has received multiple Division 1 offers. He's a big reason Appomattox is back in the state semifinals and seeking its sixth state crown in seven years.