5 Bedroom Home in Forest - $740,000

Lovingly maintained by a single owner, this stunning all brick/stone home offers 4,500 square feet of living space. 5 bedrooms and 4 baths, including a basement apartment with full 2nd kitchen, 2nd master suite, and easy access to the new and beautifully landscaped in-ground pool. Solar panels discretely installed on the back roof keep costs to a mere $17 per month for electricity!! Full backyard privacy fencing keeps pets and kids safe playing while playing. The dining room just off the entry flows seamlessly into the cozy great room with stone fireplace, beautiful kitchen with huge work island and breakfast nook. Two main level bedrooms and bathrooms, including the main level owner's suite. Each level of the home has washer/dryer hookups for added convenience. The second floor features two additional bedrooms and a shared bath with oversized bonus space offering endless potential. Located in Somerset Meadows just off Route 460, this home offers convenience with all the extras!

