5 Bedroom Home in Forest - $789,000

The Best of everything can be found in this Better than NEW 5 Bedroom Frank Betz design home on 2.8-acre park like private lot in Gilfield Village. You are welcomed by grand two-story open foyer, living room (office), dining room, great room w/fireplace, gourmet eat-in kitchen featuring double oven, wrap around granite bar, expansive counter and food prep areas, walk-in pantry, mudroom (wash/dryer connections behind wainscoting) access to covered deck & lots of natural light from vinyl horizontal windows. Main level master offers sitting area, fireplace, access to deck and elegant bath featuring quartz double vanity, jacuzzi, marbled tiled shower for two and expansive walk-in closet. Second level offers 3 bedrooms each w/private full bath, bonus room, laundry room with sewing/office space. Terrace level game room (perfect for pool table), wet bar, family room w/fp, 5th bedroom and full bath. Unfinished storage space, garage. Perfect for Entertaining and multi-generational living.

