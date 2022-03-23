5 Bedroom Home in Forest - $800,000

Location, Location, Location!! This custom built beauty in Thomas Jefferson Crossing is central to everything! No detail has been spared in this impressive stately home. Five bedrooms include two master suites and a second kitchen in the lower level. Magnificent great room with a wall of windows. Main level master has a fireplace, private balcony, his n' her walk-in closets and a very spacious master bath. Second floor master also has a private balcony for viewing the mountains and the lovely inground pool below. Oversized three car garage. There are two libraries with bookcases galore...one on the main and the second is on the landing above. Office is in the lower level. Mother-in-law suite or apartment potential in the lower level. The master bath on the main level and the bath in the lower level are both wheelchair accessible. Two laundry rooms...one on the main level and the second in the lower level. Natural gas is a plus for cooking, heating, hot water heaters, etc.