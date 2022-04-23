Gorgeous, 2016 Custom 5BRM./4.5 Bath, 5034 SF Craftsman in West Crossing. Cul-de-sac on nearly 4 park-like acres, w/panoramic views bordering Elk Creek. Open floor plan, gourmet kitchen w/white cabinets, large island, granite, wood beams & Kitchen Aid appls. 1st & 2nd floors TRUE MASTERS w/LAVISH EN-SUITES w/marbled showers, dble. vanities & two great rooms w/coffered ceilings & 2 fireplaces. Wood flrs. on main level & upstairs Master & Great Rm. Plantation blinds across front of home & main floor Master. Expansive windows throughout, large deck & porch w/attached gas line for grill (leased, buried propane tank), formal D.R., sun-filled Keeping Room. Main floor laundry, pantry & oversized garage for large vehicles, concrete drive, & tankless gas water heater. Three 2nd floor B.RM.'s including 2nd floor Master. 3rd Bedrm. w/adjoining bath & huge closet w/ walk-in attic storage. Fin. Basement w/brand new carpet & 5th B.R. & Bath.
5 Bedroom Home in Forest - $844,900
