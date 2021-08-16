Amazing deal! Priced below replacement value and within 30 minutes of Lynchburg. This charming cape cod sits on just over eight acres with plenty of space for a garden or a pool. Expansive rear decking area that is perfect for entertaining with fire pit. The entire home has been repainted with updated light fixtures in some rooms. Main level has plenty of entertaining space with a front living room and den just off the attached two car garage. Kitchen has a plethora cabinet space with lots of counter space and a mud room off the rear. There is a main level bedroom with attached full bath for convenient living. Upstairs is another guest room with a massive bonus room above the garage that could also be used as a master suite and walk in closet. There is laundry upstairs and in the basement. Downstairs are two bedrooms each with their own attached bath and a kitchenette, offering the option for potential rental use. Don't miss the heated detached two bay garage!
5 Bedroom Home in Gladys - $399,900
Updated
