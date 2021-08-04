5 Bedroom Home in Goode - $689,900

Colonial charmer with mountain views of Peaks. Paved circular driveway with picturesque landscaping. Interior filled with gourmet kitchen, granite countertops, center isle, pantry, breakfast nook. Main Fl. great room with exquisite FP, ceiling to 2nd fl, master bedroom with walk in closet, whirlpool tub plus shower. Views of Peaks from bath and bedroom. M Bedroom has access to trek deck and screen porch. Room for guests upstairs with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths plus bonus room. Terrace level offers 1 bedroom In law suite with kitchen, dining, den, rec room, bath and separate laundry.