Beautiful Custom Built Brick Home nestled on 5 peaceful acres with main level 3 car garage attached by a covered breezeway. Well appointed, Large kitchen open to den with fireplace & breakfast area. You won't want to miss the Large main level master bedroom suite with its own deck (24x 10) overlooking the picturesque backyard, there is an awesome tile shower, dual sinks, and whirlpool tub. Laundry convenience is all yours as the main level laundry is located in the HUGE master closet. There is an efficiency apartment in the lower level, great for adult children, or aging parents, or even to use as an Air B and B. The 2nd part of the lower level is home to a 3rd kitchen with double wall ovens, refrigerator and sink, an extra laundry area, & a theatre room. As an added bonus, there is a camper hook-up with electrical and sewer connections. The Geothermal HVAC system is a HUGE plus so electrical costs are very modest for a home this size! So Much to Offer! Hurry!
5 Bedroom Home in Lowry - $719,900
