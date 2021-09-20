 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $110,000

This main level master 5 bedroom home in the Historic Rivermont District offers new drywall, a brand new front porch and so much potential for your finishing touches. The hard part has been done! This home offers almost 2,300 SF of Living Space and has Unbelievable Character with its large foyer, winding staircase, and hardwood floors. Within Walking Distance to Downtown Lynchburg as well as being within Biking Distance to the Beautiful Rivermont Area. Home is currently Zoned R-4 for Multi-Family Residential, meaning possible conversion to a Rental Property or even a Duplex. Home is Conveniently Located close to everything in the Historic Rivermont Area such as Restaurants, Shopping, Schools, Hospital and much more!

