 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $189,900

5 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $189,900

5 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $189,900

Extensively remodeled home walking distance to University of Lynchburg. All plumbing and wiring have been redone. This home has replacement windows and all kitchen appliances convey. There are 5 bedrooms with one on the main level and 2 full baths and a rocking chair front porch. The basement level is partitioned and currently used as a workshop but was once an apartment. There are 2 separate electric services so it's possible to restore it to finished living space again. Convenient off-street parking in the concrete driveway.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pet of the week: Michael
Lifestyles

Pet of the week: Michael

I’m telling ya straight, I’m innocent! I haven’t done nothing wrong and still somehow, I’ve done landed in the clinker. My name is Michael, A.…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert