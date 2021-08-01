5 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $189,900

Extensively remodeled home walking distance to University of Lynchburg. All plumbing and wiring have been redone. This home has replacement windows and all kitchen appliances convey. There are 5 bedrooms with one on the main level and 2 full baths and a rocking chair front porch. The basement level is partitioned and currently used as a workshop but was once an apartment. There are 2 separate electric services so it's possible to restore it to finished living space again. Convenient off-street parking in the concrete driveway.