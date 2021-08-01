5 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $199,900

Open House July 18 2-4 PM! Need extra space? This is the one for you and checks all of your boxes! The main level of this home features an open floor plan between your large foyer, living room and kitchen. Your new kitchen has a full makeover with new cabinets along with updated counter tops and a spacious island. Off the rear is a full bath along with a private laundry room that could double as a mud room for when the kids come in from playing in the backyard. The main level is complete with a spacious bedroom that could double as a formal dining room, if needed. Upstairs are four more bedrooms(one w/o closet) with new light fixtures that share a full bath on the hall that has been completely remodeled. Some of the major updates included: new front/rear deck, refinished hardwood floors, updated electrical panel, added dual zone heat pump, double pane windows, light fixtures and so much more.