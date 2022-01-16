 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $199,900

Duplex in a great location with many updates made to it. Both units have all new windows along with fresh paint, modern light fixtures and updated flooring. Each unit has separate electric meters; of which is being updated. Main level has brand new kitchen cabinets with a pantry area off the rear and a nice living room. There are two bedrooms on the main that share a full bath. Upstairs is a total of three bedrooms with a large kitchen space and one very large bedroom. All bedrooms have closets! To top it all off there is off street parking at the rear. Call for your showing before this money making property is gone!

