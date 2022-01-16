Duplex in a great location with many updates made to it. Both units have all new windows along with fresh paint, modern light fixtures and updated flooring. Each unit has separate electric meters; of which is being updated. Main level has brand new kitchen cabinets with a pantry area off the rear and a nice living room. There are two bedrooms on the main that share a full bath. Upstairs is a total of three bedrooms with a large kitchen space and one very large bedroom. All bedrooms have closets! To top it all off there is off street parking at the rear. Call for your showing before this money making property is gone!
5 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $199,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A new milkshake and dessert shop is opening in Forest at the beginning of next month.
Lynchburg General’s emergency department has been juggling the influx of patients, and with precious few beds available, emergency patients who need to be admitted have been held in the emergency department for as long as 30 hours.
Ed Gowen has been fascinated with art for as long as he can remember.
Alumni and teachers of Lynchburg’s Holy Cross Regional Catholic school walked the hallways of the Langhorne Road building Friday, ducking in a…
The Bedford County School Board voted 5-2 on Thursday to repeal the in-school mask mandate for students and to suspend contact tracing for stu…
Hospitalization rates for COVID-19 continue to climb in the Lynchburg area.
Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin's pick for secretary of transportation says the department is "laser focused" on preparation for this weekend's snow, coming days after the overnight standstill on Interstate 95.
Wood announced Sunday via Twitter he has committed to play for UVa after receiving a preferred walk-on offer.
A judge denied bond Friday for a Lynchburg man accused of murder in connection with the homicide of a woman whose body was found last month in…
Ohio-based Woda Cooper Development Inc. is seeking a conditional use permit to build a multi-family apartment development, known as “Wilson Pl…