Duplex in a great location with many updates made to it. Both units have all new windows along with fresh paint, modern light fixtures, roof, electrical box and main level has new heat pump. Separate electric meters and one water meter. Main level has brand new kitchen cabinets with a pantry area off the rear and a nice living room. There are two bedrooms on the main that share a full bath. Upstairs is a total of three bedrooms with a large kitchen space and one very large bedroom. All bedrooms have closets! To top it all off there is off street parking at the rear. Seller willing to offer credit at closing for buyer to make their own selection of appliances. Now is the time to buy your own home and have the advantage of someone else helping pay your mortgage!
5 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $199,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two felony charges of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer against a Madison Heights man will proceed to an Amherst County jury, a ju…
Calvin E. Robertson Jr., 90, and Gloria Robertson, 88, died after the Thursday morning incident, police said.
Two people were arrested and charged with second-degree murder after a shooting Friday in Bedford County, the county sheriff’s office said.
The college, located south of Harrisonburg, tweeted at 1:24 p.m., announcing the report of an active shooter. Minutes later the college tweeted "This is not a test. More info to follow."
When Sherwin Pilley invested in opening her own business — and recently, a new storefront bakery in Forest, she worried she would regret it.
Old Elkton Farm in Bedford County is now protected by a conservation easement from the Central Virginia Land Conservancy.
For most of her professional career, JoAnn Martin told the story of Lynchburg directly from City Hall, spending not quite 40 years calling tha…
Campbell County’s Virginia Cooperative Extension office is finding new ways to offer fresh produce grown in the county straight to area reside…
Mike Patterson said he and his wife have always had a special place in their hearts for Nelson County.
The recent surge in COVID-19 patients from the omicron variant seems to have reached its peak in the Lynchburg region, prompting Centra to ame…