5 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $199,900

Duplex in a great location with many updates made to it. Both units have all new windows along with fresh paint, modern light fixtures, roof, electrical box and main level has new heat pump. Separate electric meters and one water meter. Main level has brand new kitchen cabinets with a pantry area off the rear and a nice living room. There are two bedrooms on the main that share a full bath. Upstairs is a total of three bedrooms with a large kitchen space and one very large bedroom. All bedrooms have closets! To top it all off there is off street parking at the rear. Seller willing to offer credit at closing for buyer to make their own selection of appliances. Now is the time to buy your own home and have the advantage of someone else helping pay your mortgage!