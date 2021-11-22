Don't miss out on this opportunity to own this completely remodeled home with built in equity! 1111 Standish is the perfect fit for your first home, investment property or Airbnb. Improvements include: new windows, new gutters, new kitchen, newly refinished hardwoods, new tiled bathrooms, a partially finished basement, and a new roof/heat pump in 2018. The clean, dry basement is ready for more expansion for a mother in law suite or Airbnb apartment. Standish Circle is a double culdesac, dead end street with tons of privacy and a massive lot just minutes away from Peaks View Park. With higher comps in the neighborhood, this home has built in equity and is move in ready. Call today before it's gone!
5 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $214,900
