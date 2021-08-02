5 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $219,900

Cute ranch-style house makes for a great starter home with tons of space on both levels! Two main-level bedrooms, home office space for remote working, beautifully remodeled bathroom with tile shower, and remodeled kitchen with stainless appliances all included. Huge bedroom with remodeled full bathroom downstairs, as well as living room, fitness room, and laundry with appliances included. The bottom of your new house can be used for out of town guests, or even rent it out by the room with its own private entrance from the back. Flat back yard, deck, and firepit to enjoy cookouts and outdoor gatherings make this backyard a rare find! Schedule your own private showing today! Benefits: Roof, kitchen appliances, HVAC, flooring, and windows all replaced in 2017 Outdoor shed for lots of extra storage No HOA Fees! Home gym with flooring and mancave Central location, near Liberty, New Covenant Schools and University of lynchburg Lots of cabinet space and oversized pantry