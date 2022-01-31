 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $219,900

  • Updated
Duplex available on Riverside Dr! This one has a full basement with kitchen, bedroom, bath and lounge area downstairs as well as 4 more bedrooms upstairs. Live upstairs and pay the entire mortgage by renting out the bottom. Whole house has been freshly painted. Plenty of parking off the street to the left. Schedule your own private showing today!

