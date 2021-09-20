If there is one thing that the 2020 shutdown has taught us, it's that we can use more rooms in our homes and this house has that. The outdoor basketball goal conveys. The basement patio is screened in. Call for your showing today.
5 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $239,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
To help keep emergency room care up to speed, keep classrooms running and keep parents at work, the plea from Lynchburg leaders on Wednesday was the same: Get vaccinated and wear a mask.
Mission BBQ this week confirmed via social media its intent to open in 2022 but offered no further details.
Inside the garage of the firehouse, a 1956 pumper and ladder combination fire truck from Glasgow Volunteer Fire Department is the newest addit…
A portion of the former Bunker Hill Foods plant at 3678 Moneta Road in Bedford County will become the site of operation for WexcoUSA, a company that produces bimetallic cylinders for various industries. The company projects to hire about 20 workers over the next few years.
Four people have been indicted on murder and additional related charges in Appomattox County in connection with the death of a Boonsboro man l…
Lynchburg is now seeing a new all-time high of daily new COVID-19 cases that continues to surpass last year’s numbers.
When Lynchburg City Schools decided to move the annual Jug Bowl football game from its traditional Friday night slot to Saturday afternoon, it effectively told the football teams at E.C. Glass and Heritage this: Buzz Off.
- Updated
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles couple who were convicted of helping steal $18 million in COVID-19 relief funds are on the lam after cutting off their ankle monitors, the FBI said.
Beauty Bar is slated to open downtown in early October
An Evington man was sentenced on Tuesday to six months in jail for driving while intoxicated around the time when his truck crashed two years ago, killing his son.