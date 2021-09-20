 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $239,900

Recently Updated Throughout, this Amazingly Well-Maintained 5BD/2BA Brick Ranch is Situated within a Quiet, Family-Friendly Community and is Conveniently Located Near Peaks View Park. The Exterior is Highlighted by its Spacious Paved Driveway, Oversized Carport, Recently Cleared & Fenced Yard (New Privacy Fencing to be Installed) and Newer Stamped Front Porch & Walkway. The Interior boasts Newer Luxury Vinyl Plank, Newer Carpets & Fresh Paint throughout, while the Main Level offers: Living Room w/ Bay Window; Updated Kitchen w/ All New Apps, Counters & Cabinets; Breakfast Area; Three Large BDs; Updated BA w/ Newer Vanity & Shower/Tub. The Terrace Level has been Finished to offer: Two BDs; Full BA w/ Shower/Tub; Laundry Area; and Spacious Family Room. Other Recent Updates Include: Newer Roof; Newer K-Guard Gutters; Newer Electric System; and Newer Heat Pump. Come See this Opportunity Before It's Gone!

