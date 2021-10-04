Beautiful Tudor Revival Cottage Home in established West End neighborhood, offers Classic Character and Stylish Updates. Home is convenient to shopping, hospitals, restaurants and schools. Over 2,700 sq ft includes 5 bedrooms and 3 full baths,-plenty of personal space, flexibility,and room to expand. Bathrooms have been completely remodeled with custom showers and subway tiles. Lynchburg greenstone fireplace with ventless gas logs is focal point of living room. Cozy breakfast nook and Formal dining room adjacent to galley kitchen. Main-level laundry with two-basin farmhouse sink. Home office/library provides quiet space for work-from-home and reading. Fenced-in, shady, low-maintenance backyard with beautiful greenstone privacy wall. Low-maintenance front yard with established plantings. Other features include shady front porch, 3 car wide driveway, hardwood floors throughout, walk-in closets, 2 Jack & Jill Baths, Wide Hall Ways, Built-Ins and More! Call Today!
5 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $239,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
As large amounts of people remain unvaccinated, President Biden has decided enough is enough. The vaccine mandates could be a tipping point for the United States to receive enough vaccinations to bring COVID-19 under better control. Renowned law professor Lawrence Gostin, gives his knowledge if the mandate will stand in a court of law.
Lynchburg-area business leaders say a recently announced effort by President Joe Biden to require vaccines at businesses with 100 or more empl…
The Monacan Indian Nation recently purchased more than 1,000 acres on Laurel Cliff Road in Monroe for $5.5 million, a move that ties into the …
A 10-year-old Suffolk girl who died of COVID had been assigned at school to walk with sick students to nurse's office
- Updated
A Suffolk child who died of COVID served as class "nurse," her mother wrote, walking all the sick children to the clinic.
New doughnut business opens
The courtroom legend is back on the bench on IMDb TV and as tough as ever.
An Appomattox County Board of Supervisors candidate and his wife were indicted Wednesday on fraud charges related to his campaign.
A Caroline County woman and her former boyfriend who participated in the “inhumane” abuse of her then 7-year-old son in 2019 received prison sentences Wednesday.
In a 5-0 vote, the Nelson County Planning Commission recommended approval of a special use permit for an Arrington man to operate a micro-brew…