5 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $239,900

Welcome to 1300 Radcliff Avenue! This beautiful 1.5 story corner lot home will just absolutely wow you. 5 bedrooms/2 full baths with a finished attic that can serve as a 6th bedroom or office/bonus space. Main level with 10 foot ceilings, updated kitchen, and beautifully refinished hardwoods. Each of the three levels have their own heat pump service. In-law suite basement apartment with full kitchen/full bath/laundry space and its own private entrance and parking area. Brand new roof installed in Nov. 2021. Plus more!

