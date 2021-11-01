 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $245,000

Beautiful Tudor Revival Cottage Home in established West End neighborhood, offers Classic Character and Stylish Updates. Home is convenient to shopping, hospitals, restaurants and schools. Over 2,700 sq ft includes 5 bedrooms and 3 full baths,-plenty of personal space, flexibility,and room to expand. Bathrooms have been completely remodeled with custom showers and subway tiles. Lynchburg greenstone fireplace with ventless gas logs is focal point of living room. Cozy breakfast nook and Formal dining room adjacent to galley kitchen. Main-level laundry with two-basin farmhouse sink. Home office/library provides quiet space for work-from-home and reading. Fenced-in, shady, low-maintenance backyard with beautiful greenstone privacy wall. Low-maintenance front yard with established plantings. Other features include shady front porch, 3 car wide driveway, hardwood floors throughout, walk-in closets, 2 Jack & Jill Baths, Wide Hall Ways, Built-Ins and More! Call Today!

