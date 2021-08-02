5 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $249,900

Real Motivated Seller!! Large Split Foyer with plenty of space for a home office, a workout room or the extra Bedrooms that you've been looking for and it sits on a Cul-de-sac. The roof is new 2021 and new luxury laminate flooring on Main Level. The Terrace Level Great Room offers a Massive Rock Fireplace and a Wet Bar. It also opens up to the rear patio for your Entertaining Pleasure. The property offer a fruit tree, a productive grape vine and a garden space.