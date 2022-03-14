GORGEOUS 1930's Craftsman Brick Bungalow in the heart of Fort Hill! Charm abounds in this spacious home with high ceilings, Farmhouse windows, Crown Molding and much more! The kitchen features glass cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a large walk-in dedicated pantry. Original Hardwood floors add to the character of the home! Main level master and 2 bedrooms upstairs with huge walk-in closets. In the basement you will find 2 additional bedrooms and a bonus room that can serve as an office. There is a new gravel driveway, 7 year old roof and all appliances convey! Take your morning coffee on the inviting front porch and enjoy the blooming Pear trees in early spring and antique Hydrangea come summertime on this quiet street. Welcome home to White Street!
5 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $249,900
