Gorgeous 5 Bedroom Home with AirBnb Potential. With so much to offer, you truly will not want to miss this absolutely beautiful, meticulously maintained home. Main Level features grand foyer, high ceilings, fabulous formal living room with gas fireplace & adjoining sunroom/4-seasons room. Living areas are bright and spacious with an abundance of natural light. Formal dining room is inviting with plenty of room for formal occasions or hosting game night and dinner parties. Off of the dining room is another bonus room that may be used as a main level bedroom with closet, or IDEAL home office or home school room. Moving through the dining room you will appreciate the cozy breakfast nook with custom shelving, and spacious kitchen with lots of counter space and super convenient pantry and a convenient main level half-bath. Upstairs are 4 spacious BRs, full bath & more. Lower level apartment or AirBnb, PLUS a massive workshop. (View in 3D -https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=wjkWgBUVYmq&mls=1)
5 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $249,900
