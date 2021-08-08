Beautiful Center Hall Colonial Revival! Main floor has a large living room with fireplace (gas line roughed in) and built in bookcases, formal dining room, den or library with full bath and walk-in closet (was a master suite), a good size kitchen with butler's pantry, pantry and breakfast room. Gas fired one pipe steam boiler with radiators. Two zone central air conditioning. Finished attic has its own separate heating and cooling. Main house has the original Buckingham slate roof with copper flashing. New metal roof on one story addition, new gutters and downspouts and new imitation slate roof on garage and front porch.
5 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $269,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sunday’s homicide on Park Avenue marked the eighth in Lynchburg so far this year, a figure that police say is edging close to making 2021 one of the deadliest years in recent memory.
The Farm Basket is changing ownership for the third time in its 56-year history.
Lynchburg City Schools will begin the 2021-22 school year next week requiring masks be worn inside school facilities.
A man is wanted after a robbery Friday at the Bank of America on Wards Road, police said.
Martin, the Seminole District player of the year, was electric at the plate and nearly unhittable when he took the mound.
The statewide GOP ticket is listed as featured guests Saturday at an "election integrity" rally at Liberty University, but two of the candidates say they aren't attending.
- Updated
Starting Sept. 1, Virginia will require most state employees to show proof of vaccination or subscribe to weekly COVID-19 testing if they refuse.
- Updated
Police: Man arrested in Lynchburg homicide
How was Teresa Tysinger Williams’ body missed at the wreck site? She was discovered dead in the wrecked car’s passenger’s seat nine hours later at a towing company lot.
Various improvements have been made to some Bedford County schools, just in time for the new school year.