 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $269,900

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $269,900

This isn't your typical brick ranch. Why? This 5 bedroom completely renovated home has a 2 bedroom mother in law suite, complete with new kitchen cabinets/granite countertops. This offers short term or long term rental opportunities galore, which has the potential to offset part of your mortgage payment. Here are some more unique features: back up generator system, extended living room with a stone fireplace, and a single car garage. What's new? Remodeled baths, Remodeled kitchens on both floors, new carpet in two bedrooms, refinished floors on main level, new flooring in terrace. New paint, all new light fixtures including ceiling fans. New windows with low maintenance aluminum, new appliances on first level, new cabinet hardware, new light switches, new receptacles. The mother in law suite can be accessed from both the interior and exterior. It has a great layout with 1103 square feet. GREAT RENTAL POTENTIAL!! There is a fenced in back yard off the back deck.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lynchburg fire captain earns governor's award

Lynchburg fire captain earns governor's award

Fifteen years after starting her first EMT classes, Capt. Candace Brown of the Lynchburg Fire Department has received this year's prestigious, competitive Governor’s Award for Outstanding Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Prehospital Provider in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert