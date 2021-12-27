This isn't your typical brick ranch. Why? This 5 bedroom completely renovated home has a 2 bedroom mother in law suite, complete with new kitchen cabinets/granite countertops. This offers short term or long term rental opportunities galore, which has the potential to offset part of your mortgage payment. Here are some more unique features: back up generator system, extended living room with a stone fireplace, and a single car garage. What's new? Remodeled baths, Remodeled kitchens on both floors, new carpet in two bedrooms, refinished floors on main level, new flooring in terrace. New paint, all new light fixtures including ceiling fans. New windows with low maintenance aluminum, new appliances on first level, new cabinet hardware, new light switches, new receptacles. The mother in law suite can be accessed from both the interior and exterior. It has a great layout with 1103 square feet. GREAT RENTAL POTENTIAL!! There is a fenced in back yard off the back deck.
5 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $269,900
