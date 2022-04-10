Welcome to 7 Fredonia Ave! This charming bungalow is located right off Rivermont Ave, convenient to downtown shopping, restaurants, trails, breweries, etc. Home was renovated in 2014/2015. Renovations include upgraded kitchen and appliances, updated bath and two-zone heat pump and water heater. New architectural shingle roof and gutter system with gutter guards in August 2018. Relax on the covered front porch or either of the additional two decks which have views of the James River. Home boasts hardwood flooring throughout and five spacious bedrooms. All appliances convey. Home was once set up as a duplex if you are looking for a rental investment. Huge price reduction. Seller has home under contract. Call for your showing today! Seller has home under contract.
5 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $269,900
