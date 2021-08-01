5 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $279,900

Beautiful Center Hall Colonial Revival! Main floor has a large living room with fireplace (gas line roughed in) and built in bookcases, formal dining room, den or library with full bath and walk-in closet (was a master suite), a good size kitchen with butler's pantry, pantry and breakfast room. Gas fired one pipe steam boiler with radiators. Two zone central air conditioning. Finished attic has its own separate heating and cooling. Main house has the original Buckingham slate roof with copper flashing. New metal roof on one story addition, new gutters and downspouts and new imitation slate roof on garage and front porch.