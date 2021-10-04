 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $289,000

Located in the beautiful Sandusky neighborhood, this one-owner home has been called home for over 50 years! If you are looking for the feel of country living with the convenience of the city, this is the home for you! This large brick ranch with a fully finished basement has over 2,600SF, 5BR, 3 Baths, Screened-In Porch, Living Room, Den, and additional rooms (in Basement). Main level has 3BR and 2 Baths. Hardwood floors throughout the main level. All new kitchen appliances, Roof is less than 5 years old and HVAC is 5-7 years old. New Hot Water Heater will be installed. You will love the walk-in attic that has abundance room for storage! 3 Fireplaces throughout home will be great for winter. Over 2 acres in a cul-de-sac makes this land quiet and peaceful. Home is being sold As-Is. Add your personal touch and you will have an amazing home!

