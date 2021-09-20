 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $289,900

Completely renovated home near LU. This property is located both in the city and Campbell County. The main level of the home had all the walls removed dividing the living areas making the kitchen, dining, great room, and breakfast area all open. The kitchen was professionally and completely updated with new cabinets, granite tops, and appliances in 2020. The deck was added off of the great room the same year. All of the windows are vinyl replacements. The terrace level has two additional bedrooms and 2 full baths with a full kitchen and large den. The fireplace is all Lynchburg Stone as well as the retaining walls around the inground pool. The pool has a new pool pump, timer, and the liner was replaced in '17. All on over an acre with a two car carport on the main level, a separate carport in the back, and a 1 car garage in the basement.

