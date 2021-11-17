Welcome home to The Charles W. Scott House. This gorgeous home has had lots of love and renovations over the last few years bringing it back to its grand splendor! This The house was designed by architect R.C. Burkholder in the late 1800's for Charles W. Scott, the founder of Lynchburg's early telephone company. Be part of the hip downtown area with this 5 bedroom, 3 bath Victorian gem. B The mansion's beautiful hardwood floors throughout are original and the space includes a, large, updated kitchen, new central HVAC (two efficient heat pumps) throughout, and historic coal fireplaces (non- operable) in most of the rooms. From the moment you enter the elegant foyer you can feel the timeless charm. Walk to restaurants, shops, and the community market. Close to Randolph College, University of Lynchburg, Liberty University, and Sweet Briar College, Lynchburg General Hospital, and Virginia Baptist Hospital. Don't miss this opportunity to own this lovely historic home!
5 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $299,500
