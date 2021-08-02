 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $299,900

5 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $299,900

5 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $299,900

WOW!!!...5 total Bedrooms with Over 3400 square feet and 3 FULL Bathrooms! Updated Home with all new windows, new vinyl siding, new gutters, Master bedroom with Jacuzzi Tub, Refinished hardwood floors, architectural shingles, stainless steel appliances, new paint, updated kitchen cabinets and granite counter tops, new outside deck in 2017. HVAC installed in 2015. Mini split installed 2016. Large fenced back yard perfect for your children or pets with 30x20 storage shed. Downstairs is set up for an apartment with separate entrance and 2nd driveway. This Home has generated about $10,000 per year in Air BnB revenue (See Doc Box for booking records). All information is deemed correct, should be verified. Seller is a Licensed Agent in Virginia. 5 bedrooms home per City of Lynchburg Tax Records. 2 basement bedrooms Do Not have windows.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pet of the week: Michael
Lifestyles

Pet of the week: Michael

I’m telling ya straight, I’m innocent! I haven’t done nothing wrong and still somehow, I’ve done landed in the clinker. My name is Michael, A.…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert