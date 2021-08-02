WOW!!!...5 total Bedrooms with Over 3400 square feet and 3 FULL Bathrooms! Updated Home with all new windows, new vinyl siding, new gutters, Master bedroom with Jacuzzi Tub, Refinished hardwood floors, architectural shingles, stainless steel appliances, new paint, updated kitchen cabinets and granite counter tops, new outside deck in 2017. HVAC installed in 2015. Mini split installed 2016. Large fenced back yard perfect for your children or pets with 30x20 storage shed. Downstairs is set up for an apartment with separate entrance and 2nd driveway. This Home has generated about $10,000 per year in Air BnB revenue (See Doc Box for booking records). All information is deemed correct, should be verified. Seller is a Licensed Agent in Virginia. 5 bedrooms home per City of Lynchburg Tax Records. 2 basement bedrooms Do Not have windows.
5 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $299,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Russian Olympic Committee has won the gold medal in women’s gymnastics after U.S. star Simone Biles exited with a medical issue.
A Forest native could find love on national television this fall.
As COVID-19 transmission begins to pick up, Lynchburg General Hospital is again starting to see the number of infected patients in the double …
A man accused of murdering his friend and roommate last week by beating him repeatedly in the head was denied bond Wednesday.
The Farm Basket is changing ownership for the third time in its 56-year history.
A lawsuit Liberty University has filed against former president Jerry Falwell Jr. has survived its first round of legal challenges.
- Updated
Police: Man arrested in Lynchburg homicide
I’m telling ya straight, I’m innocent! I haven’t done nothing wrong and still somehow, I’ve done landed in the clinker. My name is Michael, A.…
Prominent members of the community, former players, and a host of others teed it up for 18 holes with one goal in mind: Supporting the Appomattox football coach in his recovery from multiple myeloma.
"There have been so many great players, coaches and teams to come out of this town," Altavista boys basketball coach Casey Johnson said. "We really wanted to start honoring them because we felt like something was missing."