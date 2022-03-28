 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $316,000

Welcome to this completely remodeled charming ranch home located on almost an acre. New kitchen, new flooring throughout, freshly painted, new light fixtures, new deck, all that this home needs is you! Home boasts 5 bedrooms 3 full baths. Master with en suite on main level! Flowing creek in the back of property. Solar panels directly connected to AEP, convey.

